Bogdan Borukhovskyi

Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine

In 2001 he graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in philology.

In 2004 he graduated from Kyiv National University of Economics and received a master's degree in business economics.

From 2009 to 2010 he graduated from the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School with an MBA program.

From 2004 to 2016 he was trained in short-term training programs in the United States, Estonia, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore and Ukraine in project management, economics, human resources management and finance.

Since 2004 he has held senior positions in the private sector. He founded and headed companies that worked in the construction, transport, agriculture and investment industries.

From November 2016 to July 2020 he worked as the head of Ukrmedproektbud. The company serves as a customer for construction projects in the field of health care, including the construction of NDSL "Okhmatdyt".

In July 2020, he was appointed First Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

In December 2021, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine.

In December 2018, he was awarded the Diploma of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for his significant personal contribution to the development of health care.