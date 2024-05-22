DMYTRO SLOBODIANIUK

State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Born on May 15, 1987, in Vinnytsia.

In 2011, graduated from Vinnytsia National Medical University named after M.I. Pirogov with a specialty in "Medical Practice," obtaining a Master's degree in Medicine with a specialization in Psychiatry.

From 2009 to 2011, underwent residency training in Psychiatry at Vinnytsia National Medical University named after M.I. Pirogov.

In 2012, obtained a second higher education degree from Kamianets-Podilskyi National University named after Ivan Ohienko with a specialty in "Political Science."

From 2016 to 2019, studied at the National Academy for Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, where he obtained a Master's degree in "Public Administration and Management.

In 2016, defended his dissertation in "Medical Psychology" and earned the academic degree of Candidate of Medical Sciences.

He has progressed from an intern doctor at the Vinnytsia Regional Psychoneurological Hospital named after Academician O.I. Yushchenko to the head of the Department of Health and Sanatorium-Resort Facilities of the State Management of Affairs.