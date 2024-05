IHOR KOPACH

Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine

Born on July 6, 1983, in Drohobych, Lviv region.

In 2005, graduated from Ivan Franko National University of Lviv with a degree in "Jurisprudence" and obtained the qualification of a lawyer.

Professional Activities

From 2006 to 2024, served in the Security Service of Ukraine in various operational and leadership officer positions.