Leadership
INNA SOLODKA
Inna Solodka
State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Born on September 17, 1977, in Odessa.
Civil service experience over 17 years, management experience in central executive authorities.
Fluent English
Education:
2001 - graduated from Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University and received a Degree in "Law". Qualified lawyer.
Professional experience:
1999-2002 - worked as a lawyer in local governments and at private enterprises in the Luhansk region.
2003-2013 - worked in the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. Passed a career path from the category II specialist to the Deputy Director of the Social, labor, and humanitarian legislation Department, and the assistant to the Minister of Justice of Ukraine.
2013-2015 - Head of the Service - Chief Adviser to the Chairman of the High Council of Justice of Ukraine.
April 2015 - September 2019 - Deputy Director, Director of the Legal Department of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography, and Cadastre.
September 2019 - December 2019 - Head of the Office of the State Secretary (Head of the Independent Department) of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine»..
October 2019 - December 2019 - Acting State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine № 949-р.
On 24 December 2019, Inna Solodka was appointed as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine due to the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine year № 1346-р.