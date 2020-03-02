Inna Solodka

1999-2002 - worked as a lawyer in local governments and at private enterprises in the Luhansk region.

State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine

2003-2013 - worked in the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. Passed a career path from the category II specialist to the Deputy Director of the Social, labor, and humanitarian legislation Department, and the assistant to the Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

2013-2015 - Head of the Service - Chief Adviser to the Chairman of the High Council of Justice of Ukraine.

April 2015 - September 2019 - Deputy Director, Director of the Legal Department of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography, and Cadastre.

September 2019 - December 2019 - Head of the Office of the State Secretary (Head of the Independent Department) of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine»..

October 2019 - December 2019 - Acting State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine № 949-р.

On 24 December 2019, Inna Solodka was appointed as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine due to the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine year № 1346-р.