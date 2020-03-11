Iryna Mykychak

Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine

Iryna Mikichak was born on 11 July 1961 in Lviv. A qualified pediatrician, Master of Public Administration.

From April 2017 to December 2019, Iryna Mykychak was the head of the health department of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

Iryna is a co-founder and coordinator of several successful international projects that cooperated with the World Bank, WHO, the United States Agency for International Development, UNICEF, and other projects in the perinatal care reform field, family medicine, cancer prevention, and public health. She is also the founder of the unique regional education program “School of a successful medical manager”.