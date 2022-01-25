Mariia Karchevych

Deputy Minister for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine

She graduated from Ternopil National University of Economics with a degree in finance, banking in 2012 and the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, Master of Public Administration - in 2017.

She worked in the Ternopil Regional Council, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. Since 2020 he has been working at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.