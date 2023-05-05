MARYNA SLOBODNICHENKO

Lawyer, Master of Law, Master of MBA

Education

In 2002, she graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a master’s degree in law.

In 2021, she received her second higher education at the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics, Master of Management.

In 2020-2021, she studied at the Guglielmo Marconi University (Italy), where she received a master’s degree in the international MBA program.

Postgraduate education

2018 - a course of training seminars on international humanitarian law at the Institute of Legislation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

2019 - training course “Healthcare issues in legislation” (Open World leadership center, USA).

Professional activity

From 2001 to 2018, she worked as a lawyer in public and private companies, rising from junior lawyer to head of the legal department of the state lottery operator M.S.L. LLC and partner in the law firm Jurimex LLC.

From 2018 to 2023, she continued her legal practice as the head of her own law firm, Kairos Group, where she was responsible for legal support in the field of adaptation of Ukrainian healthcare legislation to the provisions of the European Union acquis.

Public activities