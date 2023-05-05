Leadership
MARYNA SLOBODNICHENKO
5 May 2023
Lawyer, Master of Law, Master of MBA
Education
In 2002, she graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a master’s degree in law.
In 2021, she received her second higher education at the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics, Master of Management.
In 2020-2021, she studied at the Guglielmo Marconi University (Italy), where she received a master’s degree in the international MBA program.
Postgraduate education
2018 - a course of training seminars on international humanitarian law at the Institute of Legislation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
2019 - training course “Healthcare issues in legislation” (Open World leadership center, USA).
Professional activity
- From 2001 to 2018, she worked as a lawyer in public and private companies, rising from junior lawyer to head of the legal department of the state lottery operator M.S.L. LLC and partner in the law firm Jurimex LLC.
- From 2018 to 2023, she continued her legal practice as the head of her own law firm, Kairos Group, where she was responsible for legal support in the field of adaptation of Ukrainian healthcare legislation to the provisions of the European Union acquis.
Public activities
- She provided legal and coordination support for the state program of business relocation from the areas close to the military operations to restore production facilities in the west of Ukraine.
- She provided legal support to the Board of Trustees of the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Hospital.
- She participated in the development of methodological recommendations “Transplant coordinator as the main link in the transplantation system”.
- She participated in the development of guidelines for the implementation of public-private partnership projects in the healthcare sector.
- She headed the Medical Law Committee of the Ukrainian Bar Association in 2018-2021.