Leadership
OLEKSANDR KOMARIDA
25 January 2022
20
Oleksandr Komarida
First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine
He was born on June 27, 1988.
In 2010 he graduated from the Bogomolets National Medical University with a degree in pharmacy; in 2012 - Center for Master's Training of Kyiv National University named after Vadym Hetman, Master of Business Economics; in 2014 - Institute of Postgraduate Education of Vadym Hetman Kyiv National University, specialist in law; in 2017 - National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, Master of Public Administration.
He worked at the Bogomolets National Medical University, the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control. Since 2018 he has been working at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.