Oleksandr Komarida

First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine

He was born on June 27, 1988.

In 2010 he graduated from the Bogomolets National Medical University with a degree in pharmacy; in 2012 - Center for Master's Training of Kyiv National University named after Vadym Hetman, Master of Business Economics; in 2014 - Institute of Postgraduate Education of Vadym Hetman Kyiv National University, specialist in law; in 2017 - National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, Master of Public Administration.

He worked at the Bogomolets National Medical University, the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control. Since 2018 he has been working at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.