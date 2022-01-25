Search
Hotline 0 800 50 52 01
Version for Visually Impaired Users
Eng
large font
change to blue
change to b/w

Leadership

head_label

OLEKSII IAREMENKO

25 January 2022
16

Oleksii Iaremenko

                          Deputy Minister for European Integration                        

He was born on October 26, 1983.

  • Master of International Law, Institute of International Relations, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv;
  • Master of Administrative Management, Institute of Personnel Training of the State Employment Service of Ukraine;
  • Bachelor of International Relations, Institute of International Relations, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Since 2007 he has been working in the field of health care, in particular in the HIV Services Reform in Action Project and the USAID Health Care Reform Support Project.

He has 16 years of experience in health policy formulation and management and 5 years of experience in managing and providing technical assistance in implementing health care reform, including health financing and management.