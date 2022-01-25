Oleksii Iaremenko

Deputy Minister for European Integration

He was born on October 26, 1983.

Master of International Law, Institute of International Relations, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv;

Master of Administrative Management, Institute of Personnel Training of the State Employment Service of Ukraine;

Bachelor of International Relations, Institute of International Relations, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Since 2007 he has been working in the field of health care, in particular in the HIV Services Reform in Action Project and the USAID Health Care Reform Support Project.

He has 16 years of experience in health policy formulation and management and 5 years of experience in managing and providing technical assistance in implementing health care reform, including health financing and management.