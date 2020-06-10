PETRO YEMETS

Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine

Born on March 22, 1981 in Kyiv.

Financier, master of Marketing Management, graduated from Kyiv National Economic University in 2002. In 2012, he received a master's degree in public administration at the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine.

Professional activity

Since 2005 to 2021, he worked in the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. He worked his way up from Chief Specialist to Deputy Director of the financial and economic department.

From March to June 2021, he held the position of head of the expert group on planning and monitoring the implementation of budget programs of the Directorate for Strategic Planning and coordination of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.