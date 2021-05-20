VIKTOR LIASHKO

Viktor Lyashko Minister of Health of Ukraine Born on April 24, 1980 in Osova village, Dubovitskiy district, Rivne region. Graduated from Bogomolets National medical university in 2003, a qualified doctor. In 2005 graduated from the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine (Faculty of Public Administration in the healthcare field, the external form of education). Obtained a master's degree in Public Administration in the healthcare field.

Postgraduate education:

2017 - WHO Barcelona course on strengthening healthcare systems to improve TB control and treatment. 2016 - student of the course of thematic improvement "Modern aspects of public health", organized by the Bogomolets National Medical University in collaboration with the University of California (San Francisco) 2014 - received a certificate of the internal auditor: Food Safety System Certification 22000 of Food Safety Management System, acknowledged by GFSI (based on ISO 22000:2005, ISO/TS 22002-1:2009 and ISO 19011:2011 Standards). Successfully completed studies at the Summer School "Management in the Transformed Health Care System" (June 18-22, 2014) and at the two Winter Schools "Public Health in Ukraine" (January 18-23, 2016 and January 30, 2017), obtained certificates signed by the Minister of Health. Professional experience:

2003-2010 - worked in the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service in Kyiv region. From 2010 to 2013 passed a career from the Сhief Specialist of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to the director of the department of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of Ukraine. From 2013 to February 2014 - headed the state institution "Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of Ukraine".

From 2014 to February 2018 - headed NGO “Infection control in Ukraine ”. During this time NGO realized the grant project "Development and implementation of an optimal model of outpatient treatment of tuberculosis patients and their social support as an effective way to improve the results of tuberculosis treatment in Ukraine." From 2015 to February 2018 - public health consultant for the USAID HIV Services Reform in Action Project. From February 2018 to July 2019 - worked as the First Deputy Director of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. Social activities:

2014- 2016