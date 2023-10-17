Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko met with Gaël Veyssière, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine, to discuss current projects and promising areas of cooperation.

“In the spring, the Ministries of Health of Ukraine and France signed a declaration of cooperation. This is a framework document that defines the main priorities of joint work in the medical field. In addition, in the summer in London, within the framework of the international conference on the restoration of Ukraine, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between our Ministry and the French Health Association. It is aimed primarily at restoring the medical infrastructure that was destroyed as a result of the full-scale war, said Minister Viktor Liashko. “It was this comprehensive cooperation and involvement of international partners that gave rise to a major initiative launched in September this year in Kyiv during the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen — the International Medical Partnership Program.”

The Minister noted that as part of the international medical partnership program, 10 medical institutions from different parts of France have become twin hospitals of Ukrainian hospitals from Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil, and Uzhhorod. This allows for direct, in-depth cooperation between the twin hospitals, whose medical specialists will regularly exchange experience with their foreign colleagues and adopt best practices for the development of the medical system as a whole. Work is underway to expand the program and involve new medical institutions.

One of the practical results of the international medical partnership program is the regular missions of foreign specialists who use their experience for the benefit of Ukrainian patients. In particular, another mission of French plastic surgeons is expected soon to share their knowledge and skills in reconstructive surgery with Ukrainian colleagues and perform surgeries on patients who have suffered facial injuries.

The parties also discussed the status of ongoing projects within the framework of the signed memorandums. Firstly, we are talking about the construction of modular medical care centers, in particular on the basis of the Borodianka Central District Hospital. The project is worth EUR 35 million. Consultations are currently underway with the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the French State Treasury on the details of financing.

In addition, attention was paid to improving early diagnosis of breast cancer, improving treatment methods, and reducing mortality. To address these challenges, Ukraine and France are implementing a project to supply thirty latest-generation mammography machines.