16 countries have joined Ukraine`s statement on the development of international medical partnership

Within the framework of The Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, a historic event took place. Ukraine hosted the Satellite Summit of Health Ministers, attended by 14 ministers from various countries. As part of the Summit, the ministers concluded a joint statement, remaining open to other signatories.

"Our joint statement encompasses four key issues. The first one is mental health. The second is international medical partnership. The third is the development of human resources in the healthcare system. And the fourth issue is the mental health of healthcare workers themselves. Today I called for this statement to become the basis for the future resolution of the Separate Committee of the WHO Regional Office for Europe," said Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

During the Summit, the joint statement was supported by 16 countries, namely Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

According to the Minister of Health of Ukraine, no medical system is able to cope alone with the challenges posed by the full-scale war and the aggressor's cruelty on a daily basis. The only thing that makes it possible is reliable support. The statement remains open to joining. Therefore, Ukraine calls on other countries that support Ukraine's vision of building a sustainable international health partnership to join it.

