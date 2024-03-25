871 damaged medical facilities in Ukraine have been restored

Despite russia’s constant shelling and bombardment of Ukrainian infrastructure, including hospitals, outpatient clinics, maternity clinics, etc., reconstruction work has been going on since the first months of the full-scale war.

Thus, in more than 25 months, 871 medical facilities have been fully or partially restored in different regions of Ukraine. In particular, 513 facilities have been fully restored and another 358 have been partially restored. Most of them are in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

One of the priorities for the state is to restore the medical infrastructure to ensure unimpeded access to high quality and necessary medical care for every patient. That is why, despite the constant attacks of the russian army, the Ministry of Health and its partners will continue to work on restoring Ukraine’s medical infrastructure so that our doctors can work and provide medical care to the population in this difficult time.

It should also be noted that during this time, the enemy damaged 1554 medical facilities and destroyed another 205 facilities completely (the facilities cannot be restored).

The largest losses were incurred in medical institutions in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts. It is currently impossible to obtain full information on the extent of damage to medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

In addition, the russian army destroyed 260 ambulances, damaged 150 and captured another 125.

It should be recalled that the units of a medical facility that was damaged at the start of the full-scale war have recently been restored in Kharkiv oblast.