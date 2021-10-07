According to the electronic health system, 97.1% of people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 in September in Ukraine were unvaccinated, that is, they did not receive two doses of the anti-COVID vaccine. In general, among Ukrainians who were diagnosed with coronavirus disease during this period, 95.7% were not fully vaccinated.

This is further evidence that vaccination works and protects against the severe form of COVID-19.

Earlier it was reported that 98.3% of people over the age of 60 who died as a result of coronavirus disease from June 26 to September 26, 2021, were unvaccinated, and 97% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 among this age group did not receive a full course of vaccinations.

As of October 7, 2021, 7.36 million people received at least one dose of the anti-COVID vaccine in Ukraine, of which 5.94 million were fully vaccinated.

If you are not vaccinated yet, do not hesitate, get vaccinated and protect yourself from the severe course of COVID-19 and its consequences.

Even those who have already been ill should be vaccinated, because it is not yet known exactly how long natural immunity lasts after the disease. One study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States (C.D.C) shows that unvaccinated people who have had COVID-19 have twice the risk of getting COVID-19 again than vaccinated people.

For a list of mass vaccination centers and vaccination points, please follow the link: list.covid19.gov.ua, more information about COVID-19 vaccination at vaccination.covid19.gov.ua.