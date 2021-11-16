A unique pilot project on flu vaccination in pharmacies has been completed in Kyiv. In five days, 1,714 Ukrainians received vaccinations in five pharmacies in the capital.

“The project has shown that there is a demand for vaccination outside of medical institutions and it is quite high”, says Ihor Kuzin, Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary doctor of Ukraine. “Therefore, the Ministry of Health continues to actively work on changes to regulatory legal acts that will make it possible to implement the best European practices in Ukraine and make vaccination even more affordable”.

According to Ihor Kuzin, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukrainians should not forget about other diseases, especially during the season of acute respiratory infections.

This season, Ukraine plans to import 1.25 million doses of vaccines from various manufacturers. According to the Center for Public Health, since the beginning of the epidemic season (40th week of the year), as of November 7, 34,894 people have been vaccinated against influenza.

The project of flu vaccination in pharmacies started in Kyiv on November 10. Every adult could take part in it, provided that they purchased a vaccine from any manufacturer at a pharmacy and had a free preliminary examination by a doctor on the spot.

FOR REFERENCE:

Influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that is dangerous due to the risk of serious complications and the possibility of death. The best flu prevention is an annual vaccination. Vaccination is especially important for those people who have a higher risk of getting the flu due to the peculiarities of the profession, those who ensure the life of the country, as well as representatives of risk groups.

Risk groups include pregnant women, children under 5 years of age, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.