The government has adopted a resolution on the introduction of COVID certificates. This is a digital document that will confirm the status of a citizen on vaccination, a negative result of PCR tests and the status that a person has recovered from COVID-19.

The Ministry of Digital Development, the Ministry of Health, the National Health Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Tax Service are jointly engaged in the development and technical implementation of COVID certificates. The document is developed taking into account international requirements – EU Digital COVID Certificate of the European Commission.

“Ukraine has managed to build effective processes for rapid development and implementation of certificates. Previously, similar international projects were implemented in Ukraine and around the world for years. We constantly monitor the implementation of COVID certificates in the EU and around the world. For the first time in such a short time, countries should develop universal information exchange systems, agree on cooperation, and test innovations”, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of digital transformation.

All patient data is entered into the electronic healthcare system. The document can be generated in the app or on the Diia portal. You can also get a paper one from your doctor.

Ukraine is one of the first countries to start communicating with the EU team regarding the introduction of COVID certificates. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Development, is negotiating with the two countries on mutual recognition of international certificates. We constantly receive up-to-date information and adapt the technical part to it. After passing a technical check by the EU, the functionality will be fully launched.

“In April, we initiated joint work with Vice-President of the European Commission Vira Yurova on the compatibility of Ukrainian and European COVID certificates. Therefore, we are among the first countries outside the EU to have a productive dialogue on this issue. It is symbolic that our international certificates will start working in a test mode from July, along with the general launch of such documents in the European Union. They are our ticket to the possibility of using the visa free regime in the context of coronavirus restrictions”, said Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

“Vaccination is a ticket to return to the usual rhythm of life, without quarantine restrictions and a severe course of the disease. Now everyone can get vaccinated in mass vaccination centers. All vaccination data is entered into the electronic health care system. Therefore, when a person has completed a course of immunization against COVID-19, namely, received 2 doses of the vaccine, it will be possible to generate a certificate of vaccination in the app or on the Diia portal, and in the future also get it from a doctor”, said Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

COVID certificates will work just like other documents in Diia. You will be able to check whether the certificate is valid by using a QR code. This is convenient, because you do not need to additionally implement special equipment for verification.

On July 1, the Ministry of Digital Development, together with its partners, launches beta testing of COVID certificates. People who have already received 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the territory of Ukraine can join. About 10 thousand users have already registered. You can become a beta tester by following the link: team.diia.gov.ua.

All up-to-date information for travel of Ukrainian citizens abroad, i.e. conditions of entry and transit, contacts of embassies and consulates of Ukraine abroad, is available on the online map of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua.