As part of the working visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States of America, Health Minister Viktor Liashko met with US Health Minister Xavier Becerra and his colleagues.

The parties discussed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and approaches to the vaccination campaign in the countries.

“The key issue of the conversation was the continuation of cooperation between the countries within the framework of the Global Health Security Agenda to prevent the spread and early detection of infectious diseases and adequately respond to biological threats”, said Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

In addition, during the conversation, they agreed on cooperation between the ministries in terms of expert assistance in writing a strategic plan for the development of the public health system for the period up to 2030.

“As part of the development of medical self-government in Ukraine, we discussed the possibility of starting cooperation with the AMA (American Medical Association) and APHA (American Public Health Association). We also outlined a vision for developing cooperation with the US National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, USA)”, Viktor Liashko said.

We remind that the preparation of a strategic plan for the development of the public health system for the period up to 2030 is provided for by the Presidential Decree, as a document that for the first time systematizes the country's desire to ensure universal access to health services and is combined with the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.