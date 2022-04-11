For 45 days of the war, the Ministry of Health collected humanitarian aid at the amount of more than 3 billion hryvnias

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has collected more than 3,234 tons of humanitarian aid, including medicines, medical devices, medical equipment and other goods. The total cost of humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine from February 24 to April 9 is more than UAH 3,214,000,000.

During this time, Ukraine receives numerous shipments of medicines from different parts of the world. In particular, the most active humanitarian support is provided by such countries as: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Hungary, France, Finland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Japan, Israel, India, Ireland, Spain and Italy. And this is not an exhaustive list of those who helped our country in such difficult times.

Ukraine also receives large volumes of medicines and medical supplies from international and charitable organizations, including: WHO, UNICEF, Direct Relief, Doctors without Borders, Rinat Akhmetov Charity Foundation, British PLAST, HOPE Worldwide, Olena Pinchuk Foundation, Andriy Stavnitser Foundation, HelpUkraine.Center, Rotary club, Nova Ukraine, UMANA and Zarys Foundation.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has also been supported by numerous Ukrainian and international businesses. During the month and a half of the war, the Ministry of Health received shipments of humanitarian supplies from: Teva, Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Abbot, Amarox, Nestle, Medtronic, GE, Emergent biosolutions, Sanofi, Egis, Biopharma, Stada, Farmak, Galexis, Stada, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Solve Care, Circle Health Group, Zarys, Dr.Reddy's, Servier Ukraine, EQL Pharma, MBI Pharma, Iromed, Crown Agents, SOL-Millennium, Roche Ukraine, Aspen, Bremer Lloyd Holding, as well as medicines were provided by Ukrainian and European businesses: Dialog Diagnostics, Bevar Ukraine, Amlak Sterilox Ukraine, Interchem, Pharma Start, Darnitsa, Arterium, Yuria Pharm and others.

Assistance from a number of European clinics was also delivered to Ukrainian warehouses, in particular: Ernst von Bergman, the German University Clinic Schleswig-Holstein and the Polish clinic Vetspec – Centrum Zdrowia Małych Zwierząt.

Medical humanitarian aid has already been distributed to the central, southern and eastern regions to ensure the smooth functioning of Ukrainian hospitals. Logistics support to the Ministry is provided by the charity foundation "Patients of Ukraine" and the public organization “Infection Control”