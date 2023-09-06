French and Austrian specialists studied the experience of treating patients with polytrauma at the Feofaniya Hospital

A delegation of foreign specialists and clinic managers from France and Austria visited the Feofaniya Clinical Hospital, where they familiarized themselves with the treatment of patients, the facility’s equipment, and discussed the prospects for future cooperation.

“Despite the war, foreign specialists come to Ukraine to share their experience. The guests were amazed by the doctors’ achievements, as it was here that a bullet was removed from the heart without stopping its work and lungs were transplanted to the sound of an air raid alarm. Currently, Feofaniya operates openly and free of charge for all patients. This year, the hospital has expanded the list of services under the medical guarantees program to treat patients with cancer,” said First Deputy Minister of Health Serhii Dubrov.

During the visit, the delegation was shown the latest treatment methods, including the installation of endoprostheses and replacement of bone defects printed on a 3D printer. Currently, the hospital does not manufacture prostheses on its own, but orders certified parts from contractors, and plans to launch its own 3D printer in the near future.

The foreign doctors also familiarized themselves with the work of the hospital’s stroke department and noted that the use of modern stroke treatment methods in this institution (thrombolysis, thrombectomy) corresponds to similar indicators of the best European clinics.

During the visit, the foreign experts met with a nurse who was seriously injured on 1 August in Kherson as a result of a russian missile hitting the city hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment in a medical facility.

It should be recalled that Feofaniya Clinical Hospital, which is subordinated to the State Administration of Affairs, has been a closed medical facility for decades. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the hospital has been providing medical care to wounded military and civilian patients, as well as in cases of acute cerebral stroke and acute myocardial infarction under medical guarantee packages. This year, the hospital also started providing free services under the Radiological Treatment and Support of Patients with Oncological Diseases in Inpatient and Outpatient Settings package.