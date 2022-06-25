Great Britain is ready to accept for rehabilitation Ukrainians who lost their sense of sight due to the war

Because of the war, hundreds of Ukrainians receive various kinds of injuries, including losing their sight. Therefore, now one of the main accents in the work of the Ministry of Health is the rehabilitation of citizens who suffered as a result of a full scale invasion of the russian federation. This was announced by Deputy Health Minister Oleksii Yaremenko at a meeting with representatives of charitable organizations in the UK.

"Shells and missiles of russian terrorists fly daily to residential areas in Ukrainian cities. As a result, hundreds of our citizens have already lost their sight or significantly damaged it because of this terrible war. Therefore, now the ministry is making significant efforts to ensure that every patient in need of rehabilitation can receive it both in Ukraine and abroad," said Oleksii Yaremenko.

In particular, Great Britain is ready to accept Ukrainians who have completely or partially lost their sight as a result of the war in its clinics for rehabilitation in the near future.

Great Britain is also ready to join the exchange of experience and training of Ukrainian specialists in the rehabilitation of patients with visual impairments.

It should be recalled that earlier the Ministry of Health reported that Great Britain remains a reliable partner that supports our medical system and helps Ukrainians who lost limbs due to the war.