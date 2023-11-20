Hungary donates 100 lung ventilators for Ukrainian hospitals worth over EUR 3 million

Ukraine received 100 lung ventilators to be distributed among medical institutions to strengthen intensive care units. The lung ventilators were received as humanitarian aid from Hungary.

The artificial lung ventilation devices were delivered under the coordination of representatives of the Hungarian Ecumenical Service. The relevant memorandum of cooperation was signed in late October. For more than 25 years, the service has been providing assistance both in our country and on the other side of the border to Ukrainians who have fled their homes. The transfer of lung ventilators to Ukrainian hospitals was initiated by Yulia Hryshyna, a member of the parliamentary group for interparliamentary relations with Hungary.

“We are grateful for the support of our international partners in improving the material and technical base of hospitals. These lung ventilators have already been distributed to medical institutions in accordance with their role in a capable network. In particular, they will significantly strengthen intensive care units, which receive the greatest load in the frontline regions,” said First Deputy Minister of Health Serhii Dubrov during the delivery of the ventilators.

The ventilators have already been distributed to Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Donetsk oblasts, the city of Kyiv and Lviv.

It should be recalled that earlier, the Ministry of Health reported that medical institutions and emergency teams had received 100 portable ventilators.