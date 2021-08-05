In the city of Morshyn, Lvivska oblast, where a pilot project is underway to maximize the coverage of COVID-19 vaccinations, as of August 2, 72.4% of the adult population was vaccinated with at least one dose, and 66% of adult residents were fully vaccinated with two doses.

Currently, there are no registered new patients with COVID-19 in Morshyn. The last case of the disease was recorded on June, 20.

“This is a very good result. COVID-19 vaccines show high levels of effectiveness and protection. And this is not only Ukrainian, but also world experience. Of course, we are well aware of all the limitations of such a project, but we must say that the achieved high and ultra-high universal coverage figures are a necessary condition for stopping the outbreak and pandemic. In addition to doctors, local authorities, mass media, and religious communities joined the project. Only together can we protect Ukrainians from COVID-19. Now our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible and prevent the pandemic from escalating in the autumn”, said Deputy Minister and chief state sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin.

We remind that on April 16, 2021, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, together with local authorities, launched a pilot project to vaccinate the majority of the adult population against COVID-19 in the city of Morshyn.

90% of all vaccinated patients were vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine (CoronaVac). Vaccinations were also carried out with AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) vaccines.

In total, 4,239 people live in Morshyn, 800 of them are children under the age of 18.

More than 3.8 million Ukrainians have already received safe and effective vaccinations against COVID-19. Join them, make an appointment yourself and enroll your loved ones for vaccination. Details on vaccination.covid19.gov.ua or by calling the contact center of the Ministry of Health: 0 800 60 20 19.