As of June 23, two cases of coronavirus disease caused by the new Delta strain were recorded in Ukraine. Now patients are in the Oleksandrivskyi Clinical Hospital in Kyiv under medical supervision. Their condition is stable. This was announced by Deputy Minister - Chief State Sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin.

“Two cases of coronavirus disease caused by the Delta strain have been registered in Ukraine. Sequencing of the virus and confirmation of the mutation was carried out by the Institute of Molecular Biology and genetics on June 22, 2021,” Ihor Kuzin said.

He added that to reduce the risk of spreading the Delta strain in Ukraine, the government has already supported the implementation of a number of measures at today's meeting. Citizens who have arrived from the Republic of India, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Russian Federation, the Portuguese Republic or have been on their territory for at least seven days are prohibited from crossing the state border of Ukraine without a negative result of a rapid test for determining the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen, conducted directly at checkpoints (control points). This rule will take effect on June 25, 2021.

“Until June 25, on a separate order of the National Security and Defense Council, comprehensive proposals will be prepared to counteract the spread of the Delta coronavirus strain in Ukraine”, the Chief State Sanitary doctor summed up.

For reference: a new strain of the COVID-19 Delta virus has already been detected in more than 90 countries around the world. It is spread in the Republic of India, the Russian Federation, Portugal and the United Kingdom. According to the latter's public health services, where the new strain leads to more than 60% of infections, it is 1.6 times more contagious, and also 1.45 times increases the risk of needing intensive treatment. The need for hospitalization occurs twice as often as when infected with the usual strain of COVID-19.