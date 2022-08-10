The Ministry of Health and the state enterprise “Medical Procurement of Ukraine” are working on the introduction of an electronic inventory management system for medicines and medical devices e-Stock. Technical development of this system is currently underway.

E-Stock will contain all data on the availability of medicines in medical institutions of Ukraine, as well as their needs, delivery, use, and disposal. It is planned that data from the system will be available for public access. Therefore, everyone can find the necessary drug in a few clicks.

The key objective of e-Stock is to effectively manage the inventory of medicines and medical devices to ensure equal access to treatment for all patients. After all, now information about what medical products are available in the hospital is scattered and not always relevant. Because of this, it is sometimes difficult for patients to get free treatment, and for the state - to purchase and distribute goods more efficiently.

The new system will solve this problem, since it will collect information about all medical products that the state provides to healthcare institutions. In particular, it will include centralized purchases for budget funds, purchases of international organizations, the Affordable Medicines Program, purchases for regional budgets, etc. The data will always be up-to-date, because it will be updated in real time.

More than 10 thousand users will enter data in e-Stock. The system will also be used by the Ministry of Health, the state enterprise “Medical Procurement of Ukraine”, international procurement organizations, control bodies, etc.

“Despite the war, the Ministry of Health continues to take efforts to make the country more comfortable for the life and cooperation of citizens. The e-Stock system is a convenient service that provides for transparency and accessibility in the healthcare sector, and, finally, responsibility to patients, most of whom, by the way, are taxpayers,” concludes Maria Karchevych, Deputy Minister of Health for digital development.

“The need for an e-Stock system has been around for a long time. SE “Medical Procurement of Ukraine” has experience in developing large analytical systems and a professional team, so we are ready to implement this project. E-Stock will incredibly strengthen our healthcare system and solve the problem when it is not very clear what drugs are available in hospitals and in what quantities. This will help to cover the needs of patients even better: buy exactly what is needed and deliver exactly where there is a need,” explains Aliona Zhuzha, deputy general director of the state enterprise “Medical Procurement of Ukraine” for the development of information technologies.

By the end of this year, it is planned to complete the first stage of development – the functionality of collecting needs and managing organizations and users. In 2023, full functionality for procurement using state budget funds will be implemented.

International partners have already joined the development of the system: the USAID Project “Safe and affordable medicines” (SAFEMed), the World Bank and the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine.