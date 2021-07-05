On July 2, 2021, the Ministry of Health in Ukraine registered the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency medical use.

Janssen is a vector vaccine developed by Janssen, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson. The vaccine contains neutralized human adenovirus, which contains DNA encoding the spiny protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It requires a storage temperature of +2 to +8 C. For complete immunization, one dose is enough.

The vaccine is approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, and the United States, Great Britain, the European Union, Switzerland, Canada and many other countries also gave permission for its use.

We remind that in Ukraine there is a law that simplifies the procedure for registering vaccines against COVID-19 and reduces it to five days.

Earlier, 500 doses of Janssen vaccine were delivered to Ukraine in compliance with the procedure for importing unregistered medicines for vaccination of employees of a private company, which paid its cost, organized delivery and ensured compliance with the temperature regime. Employees of this company work in Alaska in the field of fishing and had to be vaccinated with a US-certified vaccine in order to be allowed to enter this country.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination by calling the contact center on 0 800 60 20 19 and on the website vaccination.covid19.gov.ua.