A full-scale war unleashed by russia has been going on in Ukraine for more than 19 months. The enemy is deliberately terrorizing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities. In particular, the russian army is attacking hospitals, clinics, maternity wards, outpatient clinics, and other medical facilities.

For example, among the medical infrastructure, the russian occupiers destroyed 190 medical facilities, and they cannot be restored. Another 1,447 facilities were damaged. Medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, and Chernihiv oblasts suffered the greatest losses. Also, since the beginning of the war, the enemy has damaged 103 ambulances, destroyed 253 vehicles and seized 125 ambulances.

However, despite systemic attacks on the healthcare system and daily bombings, work on the reconstruction of medical infrastructure continues in Ukraine. This primarily concerns objects in the de-occupied territories, which have suffered minor damage as a result of enemy shelling and bombardments.

Thus, it has already been possible to fully restore 410 medical facility sites, while another 410 sites have been partially restored. Most of the restored medical facilities are currently in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Work to restore the medical infrastructure will continue. The Ministry of Health and its partners continue to work to rebuild Ukrainian healthcare facilities and create conditions for our doctors to work fully and provide the necessary medical care to patients despite the war.