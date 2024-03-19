The American Heart Association’s first aid and advanced resuscitation training is underway in Kyiv. The training will be attended by 102 university professors who are also practicing doctors.

In total, the participants attended three courses:

Basic Life Support (BLS);

Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS);

Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).

The training took place in two stages:

theoretical part online for 10 days;

practical skills training.

The practical block is currently underway at the Shupyk National Healthcare University of Ukraine under the guidance of American Heart Association instructors who arrived from the United States.

After completing the training and instructor courses, teachers will be able to become certified instructors of the American Heart Association.

Such trainings help to increase the number of internationally certified instructors in educational institutions and to unify the information that teachers provide to students following international standards.

The courses were held with the support of the charitable non-governmental organization MedGlobal.