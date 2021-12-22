Next year, Europe will reduce the validity period of foreign COVID certificates — Maria Karchevych

During the briefing, Deputy Minister for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization Maria Karchevych told when the EU is preparing to change the rules for foreign COVID certificates.

“On January 10, 2022, the European Commission is preparing to reduce the validity period of COVID certificates. The relevant decision will primarily concern foreign digital documents that were issued in EU countries and confirm the full course of vaccination against coronavirus disease. The validity period of such documents will be reduced from 365 days to 270 days,” Maria Karchevych explained.

The deputy added that now Ukrainian COVID-certificates are recognized in 55 countries of the world that are part of the Trust Network. At the same time, the further development plan of the network in 2022 will allow visiting at least 80 countries with a Ukrainian COVID certificate.

It should be recalled that in 2022 Ukraine will join the global network of COVID certificates.