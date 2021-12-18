Today in the Center for public health of Ukraine, according to the results of full-genome sequencing, the first case of infection with the coronavirus strain “Omicron” (B.1.1.529-like) was detected.

A patient infected with this strain of coronavirus has returned from the United Arab Emirates, where he had contact with patients with COVID-19. Now he continues to be treated.

An epidemiological investigation of this case and an additional examination of the patient’s circle of contact persons are also being conducted.

The Ministry of Health advises avoiding trips to countries where the Omicron strain of coronavirus is widespread.

It should be recalled that effective preventive measures against Omicron are the use of protective masks, keeping a distance and regularly washing your hands.

For reference:

Currently, Ukraine has a system for monitoring the spread of various strains of coronavirus disease. There is also a system for sending samples for sequencing from so-called “clusters”, that is, those areas where significant outbreaks of the disease are recorded. We are also talking about people who have returned from abroad, and those who have an atypical course of the disease. That is, the state has all the capabilities to detect the Omicron strain.

Since December 3, Ukraine has introduced mandatory self-isolation for people who have returned from countries where a new Omicron strain of coronavirus is rapidly spreading. We are talking about the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Malawi.