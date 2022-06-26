The community of the city of Egenville in Canada held a charity auction and raised 90,000 Canadian dollars. . The entire amount of funds through the UNITED24 platform will be used for medical care.

More than 60 lots were put up for auction: from a certificate of accommodation in an Ottawa hotel to food products. A collectible stamp was also presented, the author of which is a student from Ukraine, Kharkiv resident Oksana Malyar. The same stamp was sold for 1,500 Canadian dollars at the auction.

As of today, the total amount for medical needs through the UNITED24 platform since the launch of the campaign is UAH 84.8 million.

The funds are used for the purchase of medical support. So, recently, the Ministry of Health, together with the State Enterprise "Medical Procurement of Ukraine", purchased 35 vehicles for artificial ventilation of the lungs.

The new equipment has already been delivered to the Centers for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine and helps doctors transport severe patients in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Poltava oblasts of Ukraine.

Now the Ministry of Health is preparing to purchase surgical X-ray units with a C-arch, which, in particular, help detect shrapnel wounds.

We thank to the citizens of all countries who joined the support, and we continue to raise funds through the platform u24.gov.ua.

Join us to restore the healthcare sector together!