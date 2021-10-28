On October 21, new rules for interregional transportation at the yellow and red levels of epidemic security came into force. They relate to regular and irregular transportation. We are talking about road transport on bus routes, air and rail transport of interregional communication.

The rules will not apply to urban and intra-regional transportation.

To use interregional transport in regions with yellow and red levels of epidemic security, passengers will need to have one of the following documents:

“yellow” or “green” international or domestic COVID-certificate issued on the portal “Diia” or in the application of the same name based on receiving a single dose of the vaccine or a full course of vaccination;

foreign COVID-certificate of vaccination with vaccines that are included by the WHO to the list of allowed for use in emergency situations;

document on receiving a single dose of the vaccine – form 063-o, which can be obtained immediately after the procedure from the doctor who carried out the vaccination;

international vaccination certificate, which will be valid for one year from the date of the last vaccination. It can be issued by the doctor who carried out the vaccination at the vaccination point of the health care institution, or by the family doctor;

negative result of a PCR test or rapid test for COVID-19, valid for 72 hours from the time of submission of the material for analysis;

certificate based on recovery.

The passenger is responsible for the availability of the relevant document on bus routes, and the carrier is responsible for railway and air transport.

The carrier is obliged to inform passengers that they must have one of the necessary documents.

The rule on the presence of a vaccination document or a negative test does not apply to minors.

The new rules do not apply to transportation by passenger cars if the number of passengers is no more than five (excluding children under 14 years of age). At the same time, a larger number of passengers are allowed, provided that they are members of the same family.

Soon, unvaccinated Ukrainians who have had a coronavirus infection will be able to receive a digital COVID certificate of recovery, which will allow them to work, visit institutions and move around in the yellow and red quarantine zones without restrictions for 90 days (in accordance with the specifics of the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1236).

The certificate of recovery will be generated only for those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 by their doctor from the moment the functionality of the new certificate is launched and in the future. The document will not be generated if your COVID-19 diagnosis was established before the new type of certificate appeared, i.e. in 2020 or earlier in 2021.

At the same time, the mandatory basis for its generation will be the doctor's medical record of the established diagnosis, which will be displayed in the electronic health care system (EHCS). In other words, people who did not go to the doctor after receiving a positive PCR test and the doctor did not enter the data to the EHCS will not be able to download the certificate.

Obtaining paper certificates on the fact of a coronavirus disease is not provided for by law now.

Thus, starting from October 21, for interregional trips on public transport, you can use either a document on vaccination against COVID-19, a negative test result for COVID-19, or a certificate of recovery.