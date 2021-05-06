According to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 09.12.2020 No. 1236 "On the establishment of quarantine and introduction of restrictive anti-epidemic measures in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on the territory of Ukraine", depending on the epidemic situation in the region or district or city of regional significance, the level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 can be set.

"Yellow", "orange" or "red" level of epidemic danger is set in the territory of the region where there is a significant spread of COVID-19.

The "green" level allows reconsidering approaches to anti-epidemic restrictions in the direction of mitigation. It is set simultaneously on the entire territory of Ukraine, if:

1) the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections in at least 13 regions of Ukraine is less than 50 percent of the epidemic threshold

2) the detection rate of cases of COVID-19 infection (by PCR and by determining the SARS-CoV-2 antigen) is less than 5 percent.

The "yellow" level acts as a base level for the entire country. It is set at the regional level.

"Orange" is a warning level that indicates a complication of the epidemic situation in the region, which may lead to the introduction of increased restrictive anti-epidemic measures. It is set at the regional level if at least one indicator is exceeded:

1) the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections exceeds the epidemic threshold

2) the workload of beds provided with medical oxygen supply in certain health care facilities is more than 65 percent

3) the number of PCR and SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests over the past 7 days per 100 thousand population is less than 300

4) the number of hospitalizations in the last 7 days per 100 thousand population is more than 60

5) the detection rate of cases of COVID-19 infection (by PCR and by determining the SARS-CoV-2 antigen) is less than 20 percent.

6) the increase in hospitalizations over the past 7 days compared to the previous same period is more than 50 percent.

"Red" level is set at the regional level if 2 or more indicators are exceeded within three days:

1) the workload of beds provided with medical oxygen supply in certain health care facilities is more than 65 percent

2) the number of PCR and SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests over the past 7 days per 100 thousand population is less than 300

3) the number of hospitalizations in the last 7 days per 100 thousand population is more than 60

4) the detection rate of cases of COVID-19 infection (by PCR and by determining the SARS-CoV-2 antigen) is more than 20 percent

5) the increase in hospitalizations over the past 7 days compared to the previous same period is more than 50 percent

The "red" level of epidemic danger is determined by the decision of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies at the initiative of the Minister of Health within 48 hours.

The decision of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies comes into force no earlier than two days from the date of its publication.

The decision to cancel the "red" level is made if the region reaches all indicators within at least five consecutive days.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine daily updates the signs to determine the region with a significant spread of COVID-19 and publishes them on this page of the site. We remind you that based on these signs, the State Commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations makes a decision every seven days to establish the level of epidemic danger “yellow”, “orange” or “red” on the territory of the region or individual administrative-territorial units of the region. The current levels of epidemic danger can be found by link https://covid19.gov.ua/karantynni-zakhody

The decision to weaken the “red”, “orange” and “yellow” levels of epidemic danger cannot be reviewed earlier than 14 days from the date of establishing such a level of epidemic danger.

INDICATORS FOR IDENTIFYING REGIONS WITH A SIGNIFICANT SPREAD OF COVID-19 AS OF 06.05.2021