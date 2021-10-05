At the end of September, the state enterprise “Medical Purchases of Ukraine” completed contracting suppliers for the purchase of 622 ambulances. According to the procurement procedures that took place in August-September 2021, 15 contracts were concluded for a total amount of more than UAH 1 billion.

The savings of taxpayers’ funds achieved as a result of procurement procedures amount to about UAH 346.7 million from UAH 1.35 billion, which were planned in the passport of the budget program for 2021.

Car brands: Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer and Citroen Jumper. Their deliveries are expected during the fourth quarter of 2021 - the first quarter of 2022.

Purchases of ambulances were made under a simplified/pre-threshold procedure, in accordance with the law of Ukraine “On public procurement”. This procedure for the purchase of goods and services necessary for the implementation of measures aimed at preventing the occurrence and spread, localization and elimination of outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is established for the period of validity of the quarantine established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in accordance with the law of Ukraine “On the protection of the population from infectious diseases”.

We remind that the purchase of ambulances is carried out within the framework of the budget program “Development of the emergency medical care system and modernization and updating of the material and technical base of healthcare institutions” and in accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 339 of March 9, 2021 (as amended). In 2021, ambulances are purchased that must comply with the updated DSTU EN 1789:2019 standard.