In Ukraine, the 4th stage of vaccination against COVID-19 has started, which vaccinates people over 60 years of age, as well as people aged 18-59 who have concomitant diseases, prisoners and staff of institutions of deprivation of liberty and pre-trial detention centers.

At the same time, the vaccination of priority groups from the previous stages continues, such as doctors and other employees of health care institutions, residents and staff of nursing homes and specialized boarding schools, low-mobility citizens, social workers and clergy, teachers, military personnel and employees of other state security structures, employees of state authorities and local governments at all levels, employees of the fuel and energy complex and other structures on which the functioning of the state depends. Citizens living in the temporarily occupied territories are also vaccinated in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

In addition, vaccination of organized collectives has already begun, which have more than 50 people in their staff who want to be vaccinated.

Also, more than 90 vaccination centers in 17 regions of Ukraine vaccinate everyone who has signed up for the waiting list.

As of June 23, 2,149,244 vaccinations against COVID-19 were made in Ukraine. 1,755,137 people received one dose of the vaccine, 394,107 people received two doses and completed vaccination.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination by calling the contact center on 0 800 60 20 19 and on the website vaccination.covid19.gov.ua.