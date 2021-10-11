At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on October 11, amendments were made to Resolution No. 1236, which provide for tightening the rules for passenger transportation in regions where the “yellow”, “orange” or “red” level of epidemic danger was established.

“The new rules for passenger transportation are a necessary step to restrain the spread of coronavirus disease in order to save the lives and health of citizens. Therefore, the presence of both drivers’ and passengers’ documents confirming their COVID-safety is a necessary condition for regular and irregular transportation in any type of transport”, explained Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

Starting from October 21, interregional transportation of passengers in regions with a “yellow”, “orange” or “red” level of epidemic danger will be allowed, provided that all drivers, air transport crew and passengers have one of these documents:

a document confirming receipt of a full course of vaccination or a document confirming receipt of a single dose of two-dose vaccine for regions of the “yellow” level of epidemic danger;

an international, domestic or foreign certificate confirming vaccination against COVID-19 with one dose of single-dose vaccine or two doses of double-dose vaccine approved by WHO for use in emergency situations, a negative test result by polymerase chain reaction or recovery of a person from the specified disease, the validity of which is confirmed using the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services, in particular using the mobile application of the portal Diia (Diia);

a negative test result for COVID-19 by PCR or rapid test to determine the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen, which is valid for 72 hours.

The new rules apply to both regular and irregular passenger transportation. It is about road transport on bus routes, air and rail transport of interregional communication.

The relevant rules will not apply to urban and intraregional transportation.

The carrier is responsible for the availability of these documents for all drivers, crew members of the aircraft and passengers.