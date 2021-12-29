The government has simplified the procedure for crossing checkpoints with the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. The relevant resolution was adopted at an extraordinary meeting on December 29.

The amendments provide for the canceling of restrictions on registration in the electronic service “Vdoma” and exempt from self-isolation or observation for Ukrainians who will enter from the temporarily occupied territories.