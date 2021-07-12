Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty anti-covid vaccine will now be used for vaccinations in mass vaccination centers, where it will be available to everyone with priority for the elderly and people with concomitant diseases.

Ukraine expects to receive about 1 million doses of the Comirnaty/Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, so the Ministry of Health decided to make this vaccine available to the general public.

At the same time, up to 2 thousand vaccination points operate daily in Ukraine, where the CoronaVac vaccine by Sinovac Biotech is used, which is supplied in single-dose vials and does not require ultra-low storage temperatures, which makes it convenient for use in such points.

“All vaccines used by Ukraine, approved by the World Health Organization, are safe and protect against severe course, complications and death from COVID-19. According to recent studies, the CoronaVac vaccine by Sinovac Biotech has demonstrated 83.5% effectiveness in preventing symptomatic diseases of COVID-19 and 100% effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death. Therefore, do not hesitate, help your elderly relatives and friends make an appointment at convenient vaccination points and, if possible, get vaccinated yourself before we get a wave of diseases for a new dangerous “Delta” strain of coronavirus”, said Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.

We remind that in more than 200 mass vaccination centers that have opened in all oblasts of Ukraine, everyone can be vaccinated. They give priority to the elderly, risk groups, according to the roadmap, and people with concomitant diseases.

Those who have received their first vaccination with the Coronavac vaccine by Sinovac Biotech in these centers will be able to get a second dose in the same centers or at vaccination points.

Vaccination centers also continue to vaccinate those who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine from any manufacturer (Covishield, AstraZeneca-SKBio) with the second dose of the vaccine.

At the same time, mobile teams vaccinate organized groups with the Comirnaty/Pfizer vaccine, target groups with 3-4 stages of vaccination with the CoronaVac/Sinovac vaccine and the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. They also vaccinate low-mobility groups with the CoronaVac/Sinovac vaccine.

As of July 12, the country has already received more than 5.6 million doses of various vaccines, including 2.4 million doses of CoronaVac/Sinovac, almost 1.7 million doses of Comirnaty/Pfizer, and almost 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca from various manufacturers.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination by calling the contact center on 0 800 60 20 19 and on the website vaccination.covid19.gov.ua.