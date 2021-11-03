The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at its meeting approved a draft resolution regulating the purchase of a vaccine against COVID-19 with the involvement of a specialized organization Crown Agents Limited for credit funds from the European Investment Bank.

For the purchase of a vaccine against COVID-19, the EIB will provide UAH 1.66 billion (or EUR 50 million) under the project “Program for the Development of Municipal Infrastructure of Ukraine”. The conditions for attracting these funds are to direct them exclusively for the purchase of a vaccine against coronavirus infection.

Payment for operational services of the special organization, as well as logistics and banking transactions will be made within the funds provided by the Ministry of Health under the budget program 2301270 “Vaccination of the population against acute respiratory disease COVID-19”.

To clarify the payment method for such services, changes are being made to the procedure for using funds provided in the state budget for vaccinating the population against acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV2 coronavirus, approved by the Cabinet of ministers.

As of today, Crown Agents has purchased 29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various manufacturers, of which 15.5 million doses have been delivered.