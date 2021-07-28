New amendments to the “quarantine” Resolution No. 1236 of December 9, 2020 should help identify and counteract the spread of coronavirus, in particular its “Delta” strain. This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Liashko at a meeting of the Cabinet of ministers on July 26, where they decided to proactively respond to the possibility of a new wave of COVID-19.

“The Delta coronavirus strain is actively spreading in western Europe and the countries that our citizens choose for summer travel. We propose new border crossing rules to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus in Ukraine if someone is infected abroad. Also, thanks to this, we will be able to conduct better epidemic investigations in case of detection of a carrier. Self-isolation or observation of people unvaccinated against COVID-19 will contribute to control and reduce the chance of a new large-scale outbreak”, the minister comments.

These decisions will take effect in 7 days from the date of publication of the resolution. Citizens who have left abroad are still returning to Ukraine unhindered.

New rules for crossing the border of Ukraine:

For foreigners it is necessary to have an insurance policy on case of COVID-19, and one of the following documents:

negative PCR test result for COVID-19 (no more than 72 hours before crossing the border),

negative result of a rapid test for determining the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen (no more than 72 hours before crossing the border),

a document confirming receipt of a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines included in the WHO list allowed for use in emergency situations, issued in accordance with the International Health Regulations or in accordance with the international agreements concluded by Ukraine on mutual recognition of vaccination documents.

If there is no document confirming receipt of a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines included in the WHO list allowed for use in emergency situations, the foreigner (except for persons under 18 years of age and other categories of foreigners defined by the resolution) installs the application “Vdoma” and undertakes to start self-isolation after 72 hours in the absence of a negative test result for COVID-19 by PCR or rapid testing to determine the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen, made within 72 hours from the moment of crossing the border.

Crossing the state border from any country is unhindered for citizens of Ukraine, provided that they have one of 2 documents:

a document confirming receipt of a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines included in the WHO list allowed for use in emergency situations, issued in accordance with the International Health Regulations or in accordance with the international agreements concluded by Ukraine on mutual recognition of vaccination documents.

Certificate 063-o on the first vaccination from the course of vaccination against COVID-19.

Foreigners with a permanent residence permit in Ukraine cross the border without hindrance if they have a document confirming receipt of a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines included in the WHO list allowed for use in emergency situations, issued in accordance with the International Health Regulations or in accordance with international agreements concluded by Ukraine on mutual recognition of vaccination documents.

If such documents are not available, citizens and foreigners with a permanent residence permit in Ukraine (except for persons under 18 years of age and other categories defined by the resolution) install the application “Vdoma” and undertake to start self-isolation in 72 hours in the absence of a negative test result for COVID-19 by PCR or rapid testing to determine the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen, made within 72 hours from the moment of crossing the border.

If it is not possible to use the app “Vdoma”, the citizen will be under observation.

Important! The app “Vdoma” does not control or restrict the user's movement for the first 72 hours after crossing the border. The app will monitor self-isolation from the third day or in case of receiving a positive test result for COVID-19 by PCR or rapid testing to determine the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen.

For all unvaccinated persons, regardless of citizenship, who arrived from Russia or India and stayed on the territory of these states for more than 7 days in the last two weeks, stricter rules of stay in self-isolation will apply. In particular, they will be subject to mandatory 14-day self-isolation without the right to end it early.

To cross the checkpoint in the absence of a document confirming receipt of a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines included in the WHO list allowed for use in emergency situations or a certificate 063-o on the first vaccination from the course of vaccination against COVID-19 (except for persons under 18 years of age), it will be necessary to pass a free rapid test to determine the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen.