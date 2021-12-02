Since December 3, Ukraine has introduced mandatory self-isolation for people who have returned from countries where a new strain of coronavirus “Omicron” is rapidly spreading. Relevant amendments were made to Resolution No. 1236 during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on December 1.

This is about the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Malawi.

Now people who have been in the territory of these countries for more than 7 days in the last two weeks will have to keep self-isolation. The duration of self-isolation is 14 days.

It is important that self-isolation concerns citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons who permanently or temporarily reside on the territory of Ukraine, those who are spouses or children of Ukrainian citizens who return to Ukraine from the territory of the above-mentioned countries.

The presence of vaccination, negative test, or certificate of recovery is not a reason of non-keeping the self-isolation or its early termination.

Foreigners and stateless persons who permanently or temporarily do not reside in Ukraine and have been in the territory of these states for more than seven days for the last 14 days are prohibited from entering at all.

Exceptions are foreigners and stateless persons who permanently or temporarily reside on the territory of Ukraine, are spouses or children of citizens of Ukraine, employees of foreign diplomatic missions and consular offices, representative offices of international organizations accredited in Ukraine, and their family members, as well as other categories of foreigners and stateless persons in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The purpose of the solution is to avoid the spread of a new and not yet sufficiently studied Omicron strain on the territory of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously called on Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to countries where this variant of coronavirus has already been detected.

It should be recalled that Ukrainians who are currently on the territory of the above-mentioned countries must comply with all anti-epidemic requirements and immediately contact local medical institutions in case of symptoms of the disease.

More information about the new strain of coronavirus can be found by the link.