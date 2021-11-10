Deputy Minister of health of Ukraine Iryna Mykychak met with representatives of the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross consisting of Florence Gillette, Daniel Bunyon and Grehen Dugan. The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation in the medical industry, further steps to combat the pandemic and provide humanitarian assistance to victims of armed conflicts in Ukraine.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross is an important and reliable partner for us in establishing humanitarian principles and providing high quality medical care, especially in the fight against the pandemic”, the deputy minister said. “We discussed important aspects of our cooperation. It was about the developments already achieved and future plans for the safety and well-being of people. Due to cooperation with the ICRC, we have the opportunity to help those who risk their lives on a daily basis for the future of Ukraine”.

In addition, according to Iryna Mykychak, emphasis was placed on cooperation in increasing the rate of vaccination both in large cities and in rural areas, especially for the category of people who are most susceptible to coronavirus, in particular, the elderly.

The parties also discussed joint steps to complete the construction of a modern model emergency department in a multidisciplinary hospital in the frontline city of Bakhmut. Due to the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross, this department will meet the latest standards and become a model for transforming old hospitals into modern ones. Specialists are already being trained in accordance with the European work organization programs “Emergency Department”, and later this hospital will become the base for training emergency medicine specialists.

Future joint plans also include work on strengthening the role and status of nursing, creating nursing hospitals.

Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Iryna Mykychak thanked the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross for a fruitful meeting and continued support to Ukraine, especially in the fight against coronavirus disease.

For reference. The International Committee of the Red Cross, founded in 1863, is one of the founders of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The ICRC is empowered to carry out its activities in countries affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence, protect people's lives and assist public authorities in humanitarian activities.