The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, by its Order No. 2153 dated 04.10.2021, registered in the Ministry of Justice on 07.10.2021 for No. 1306/36928, approved the list of organizations whose representatives are subject to mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

According to the order, for the period of quarantine established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, employees of the following are subject to mandatory vaccination against COVID-19:

central executive authorities and their territorial bodies;

local state administrations and their structural divisions;

institutions of higher, postgraduate, professional pre-primary, professional (vocational and technical), general secondary, including special, preschool, extracurricular education, institutions of specialized education and scientific institutions, regardless of the type and form of ownership.

“Teachers and government employees interact with a large number of people every day, and therefore run the risk of contracting coronavirus disease. Almost everyone who goes to the hospital with COVID-19 is unvaccinated. This decision is designed to protect the lives and health of Ukrainians and their loved ones by creating a safe environment in educational institutions and state institutions”, explained the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

The order comes into force one month after its publication.

Employees of educational institutions and executive authorities who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 during this period will be suspended from work without keeping the salary.

We remind that employees of education and executive authorities can be vaccinated against COVID-19 in an organized or individual way at a convenient point or vaccination center. Detailed list and contacts of points and centers see on list.covid19.gov.ua.

It is important that teachers and government employees who have absolute contraindications to vaccinations, according to the list of medical contraindications and warnings to preventive vaccinations, approved by the order of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine of September 16, 2011 No. 595, will not be subject to mandatory vaccination.