The Healthcare System Development Strategy 2030 will be developed by the Ministry of Health by December 1, 2021 with the involvement of key healthcare stakeholders and in cooperation with international partners. This task is defined in Presidential Decree No. 369/2021.

“The strategy is based on 6 modern principles and values: universal access, equality and engagement, human-centricity, accountability, clear intersectoral interaction and prevention of deterioration of the patient's socio-economic situation due to deterioration of health. They are identified as the main ones and will determine the development of all areas of the healthcare system”, Deputy Minister of Health for European integration Oleksii Yaremenko comments on the start of work on the document.

He added that the main directions of the strategy will be the provision of high-quality medical services and their financing, the state of public health and the fight against epidemics, the availability of medicines and medical devices, as well as the development of medical education, science and human resources.

Almost 30 representatives of various central executive authorities, international and patient organizations and professional associations are involved in the work on the strategy. The document will be developed with the technical support of WHO and the World Bank.