The rf is increasingly violating the norms and conventions of international law, refusing to assess the state of medical care provided to wounded Ukrainians and those who are under occupation. Therefore, the Ministry of Health continues to appeal to international organizations to check how the right to medical care is ensured for Ukrainian prisoners and citizens who are in the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the minister of Health Viktor Liashko during a meeting with representatives of the humanitarian organization "Médecins Sans Frontières".

"Preserving human life is a priority for the ministry. It is very important for us to know and understand whether and how medical care is provided to our citizens, including prisoners, during the occupation, as well as in the territories where they were forcibly taken out by the invaders," the minister said during the meeting.

The head of the Ministry of Health also raised the issue of organizing the delivery of medicines and preparations to the territory where the rf is trying to establish an occupation regime so that doctors can provide medical care, and the population has access to the necessary drugs of the pharmacy segment. Now the invaders are blocking any opportunity for the Government of Ukraine to transfer medicines to these territories.

Another issue discussed during the meeting was the proposal of the International Medical Organization "Médecins Sans Frontières" to establish its permanent representative office in Ukraine.

It should be recalled that due to the cooperation of the Ministry of Health, The Independent International Medical Organization "Médecins Sans Frontières" and Ukrzaliznytsia, more than 1,000 people were transported by medical hospital train in two months. The hospital train allows evacuating sick, wounded and injured citizens who need specialized treatment. The main task of such a "hospital on wheels" is to maintain a stable condition of those who are being taken to their destination.