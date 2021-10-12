On October 8, The Ministry of Health, together with the World Health Organization, held an event “Equal Access to Mental Health Services and the Role of Primary Health Care”, dedicated to World Mental Health Day.

The event was attended by users of mental health services, specialists of primary medical and specialized care, trainers from mhGAP, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Iryna Mykychak, representatives of the WHO Office in Ukraine and the WHO Regional Office for Europe, representatives of the NHSU, the World Bank, the project “Mental Health for Ukraine”, which is supported by the Swiss Agency for development and Cooperation (SDC), as well as representatives of the international public organizations “Doctors of the world” and “Doctors Without Borders”.

Iryna Mykychak, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, supported the need to build the capacity of primary care healthcare professionals to provide mental health services and psychosocial support to the population experiencing stress and other mental states, as well as the use of self-help strategies for their own well-being.

Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative and head of the WHO office in Ukraine, stressed the need for further coordinated efforts to bring care closer to people with common mental disorders and the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Family doctors shared their own experiences working with patients with common mental disorders such as depression and anxiety after training under the WHO Action Program to address mental health gaps (mhGAP).

Primary care representatives who wish to participate in the mhGAP training program can register and fill out a short survey at the link: https://bit.ly/3lldV4t . The data will be shared with partners who conduct training under the mhGAP program.