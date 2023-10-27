The Ministry of Health proposed to host the 75th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in 2025 in Ukraine

The Ukrainian delegation proposed to consider the possibility of holding the 75th session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for Europe in Ukraine. Such an event would demonstrate the international community’s support for the Ukrainian people and the recognition of Ukrainian reforms at the global level.

The decision has been preliminarily approved by the committee’s leadership, but the final decision will be made in the fall of 2024 after consultations with the Ukrainian government and taking into account the security situation.

“Ukraine has always been committed to medical innovation and addressing pressing public health issues. We are eager to share our achievements and learn best practices in all aspects of health care with other countries in the European region, so the proposal to choose Ukraine as the venue for the 75th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in 2025 is important from a historical and geopolitical perspective. This will allow us to emphasize the need to unite countries to address global health issues,” said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, First Deputy Minister of Health Serhii Dubrov.

The initiative was proposed during the 73rd session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for Europe, which is taking place on 24-26 October in Astana, Kazakhstan.

It should be recalled that earlier, the Ministry of Health took another step towards expanding international medical partnerships. During the 73rd session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for Europe, the Ukrainian delegation presented a joint statement on further development of sustainable international medical partnership.