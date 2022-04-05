The international medical community continues to support Ukraine in the fight against full-scale russian aggression, providing more and more humanitarian aid to our hospitals. Recently, at the request of the Ministry of Health, the next tranche from the humanitarian organization Direct Relief arrived.

Ukraine received 76 tons of medical devices, including medicines for emergency care, for the treatment of injuries and wounds, as well as medicines for chronic diseases, oxygen concentrators and antiviral pills against COVID-19.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale war unleashed by russia, our doctors continue to work 24/7 in extremely difficult conditions and provide assistance to the victims. Many thanks to our international partners who responded to the request of the Ministry of Health and helped provide healthcare institutions with everything necessary so that doctors continue to save the most valuable thing — the life and health of Ukrainians,” said Oleksii Yaremenko.

In general, medical care was provided by the following companies: 3M, AmerisourceBergen, Baxter, Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, McKesson, Merck & Co, Pfizer Inc., TEVA, Unilever and Viatris and others. The cargo was collected and delivered to Ukraine under the leadership of the humanitarian organization Direct Relief.

For reference: Direct Relief is a non-profit humanitarian organization that provides emergency medical care and disaster relief in the United States and abroad.