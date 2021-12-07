Deputy Minister of Health Iryna Mykychak took part in the International Ministerial Conference “Shaping Europe's Demographic Future: pathways for societies to thrive in a world of rapid demographic change”, organized with the support of the UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund).

The Ukrainian delegation included three representatives from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine - Minister of social policy Maryna Lazebna, state secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleksandr Yarema, Deputy Minister of Health Iryna Mykychak. The meeting was also attended by director of the Institute of Demography and Social Research Ella Libanova and co-founder of the international movement Teenergizer Yana Panfilova.

The Ukrainian delegation presented the experience of implementing demographic policy in the field of social protection, healthcare and interaction with non-governmental organizations.

“We discussed the prospects of our cooperation and effective ways to overcome the demographic crisis in Ukraine at a special meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General, Executive Director of the UNFPA (UN Population Fund), Ms. Natalia Kanem. The development of demographic policies in the state is an important factor of gender equality, which contributes to the development of harmonious families that build their unions on the basis of respect and support. In addition, we discussed such an important aspect as involving parents in preparing for the birth of a child and partner childbirth in the context of countering the COVID-19 pandemic”, Deputy Health Minister Iryna Mykychak summed up.

The international conference focused on demographic sustainability and aimed to help strengthen the potential of countries in Europe and Central Asia.

For reference:

The conference “Shaping Europe's Demographic Future: pathways for societies to thrive in a world of rapid demographic change” was held with the support of the president of the Republic of Bulgaria and the participation of ministers and other representatives of governments, civil society, the private sector, the field of science and the international community.

This event is a platform for the exchange of experience and an effective political mechanism that will allow the countries of Europe and Central Asia to fully use the opportunities associated with demographic changes.