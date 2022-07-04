Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine is confidently moving towards transplant independence. Physical destruction of hospitals and the enormous damage caused to the country's medical infrastructure did not stop this process. The pace of transplants has even increased: in 6 months of this year 136 organ transplants were performed in Ukraine (12 of them for children). This is more than in the same period of 2021, when 126 such operations were performed.

Among the 136 operations this year: 99 kidney transplants, 24 liver transplants, 13 heart transplants.

As for heart transplants, 11 were performed in the same period of 2021, 9 in 2020, and 8 heart transplants in the entire history of independence from 1991 to 2019.

Also, one of the medical institutions – "Volyn Regional Clinical Hospital" – first started performing transplants during the war. Now the hospital ranked 5th in the country in terms of the total number of operations – 10 transplants were performed here.

The leaders in the number of operations performed in the first half of this year are: